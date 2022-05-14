List of all FFWS skins and free rewards revealed in Free Fire MAX event

The Free Fire World Series 2022 is set to occur this month, and the game’s community is excited to see which team prevails. The developers have also added in-game events based on the tournament, rewarding players with various themed rewards like skins, costumes, and more upon completing the specific missions.

Additionally, within the Indian server, a giveaway for FFWS Sentosa Jackets will be part of a Lucky Draw.

Free Fire MAX: All available FFWS skins and free rewards

Training Camp

The Training Camp features two sections — Shooting Training mini-game and Lucky Draw. In the former, users must accumulate a given number of points by shooting at the target. Later, they will be able to get rewards like the Haven Guardian Skyboard and multiple vouchers.

On the other hand, the Lucky Draw will be handing out 90 FFWS Jackets. Gamers can simply use one token to send their entry and wait for the results to be announced between 22 and 24 May.

FFWS Top Up

FFWS Top Up, like all previous top-up events, requires players to purchase a certain quantity of diamonds in Free Fire MAX to earn Legendary rewards. This time, the set amount is 100 diamonds for the Haven Guardian Loot Box and 300 diamonds for the Weight of Victory emote, respectively.

While it is true that acquiring diamonds will cost money, it is essential to realize that the offered rewards are free of charge.

Login Reward and Milestones (Special Interface)

The Haven Guardian Backpack will be provided in Free Fire MAX on 21 May (Image via Garena)

On the day of the finals (21 May), Garena will give out the Haven Guardian Backpack to gamers for free. Since it is part of the Login Reward section, it wouldn’t require them to perform any tasks, and users will be able to claim the skin directly.

Apart from that, three milestones have been set in the special interface, each of which offers a unique reward:

300 million: 2x Gold Royale Vouchers

600 million: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

900 million: Grenade – Haven Guardian

Shootersville

Shootersville is an interesting web event in Free Fire MAX. To begin, users must accumulate Lucky Dice tokens through Daily Missions. They can then use the same to advance through the village and earn “Village Coins.”

Subsequently, the collected “Village Coins” can be used to upgrade the buildings, later increasing the overall Village level. Here are the rewards that the developers will then provide:

Level 2 Village: Haven Warrior Dagger, 5x Pet Food, and 2x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Haven Warrior Dagger, 5x Pet Food, and 2x Random Loadout Loot Crate Level 3 Village: FFWS Headgear, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 100x Universal Fragment.

Miraculous and Classic Store

These are the two different exchange stores where players can utilize “FFWS Green Ticket.” The Classic one has already opened up and features a pin, banner, avatar, and lobby music.

Meanwhile, the Miraculous Store will be available between 21 May and 24 May and feature the exclusive ‘Haven Guardian Bundle.’

Lone Wolf Mode Opens

Users will have to complete this event in Free Fire MAX before 22 May (Image via Garena)

After the recent reintroduction of the Lone Wolf Ranked mode, the “Lone Wolf Mode Opens” event was incorporated by Garena. It will give users free items after participating in a particular number of matches.

Here are the exact specifics:

1x Diamond Royale Voucher - Play 5 Lone Wolf Ranked matches

1x Weapon Royale Voucher - Play 10 Lone Wolf Ranked matches

Pet skin: FFWS Beanie - Play 10 Lone Wolf Ranked matches

Apart from all this, the FFWS Wish event is also happening within Free Fire MAX. However, its rewards aren’t free, and gamers must shell out diamonds if they want to obtain the different items.

