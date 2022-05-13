How to get free FFWS Beanie pet skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Many gamers have benefited from the events, which have given them access to a wide selection of free rewards in Free Fire MAX. Developers roll out new ones frequently, keeping the community engrossed by making them perform different missions.

After the recent reintroduction of Lone Wolf Ranked, an event titled ‘Lone Wolf Mode Opens’ has been incorporated into the battle royale title. Through it, users can earn an exclusive FFWS-themed Beanie pet skin alongside two other rewards.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free FFWS Beanie pet skin from Lone Wolf Mode Opens event

The event will be available in Free Fire MAX for over one week (Image via Garena)

The Lone Wolf Mode Opens event will be accessible in Free Fire MAX from 13 to 22 May. It requires players to perform a basic mission of playing matches a number of times to receive the rewards. The following are the specifications that users must complete:

1) Play 5 Lone Wolf Rank matches - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 June)

2) Play 10 Lone Wolf Rank matches - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 June)

3) Play 15 Lone Wolf Rank matches - Pet skin: FFWS Beanie

Lone Wolf Ranked has been opened up again (Image vai Garena)

Since each Lone Wolf match can run for around 10 minutes, it will take a few hours for the players to complete their goal of 15 games. However, the task isn’t that tough and can be completed within a day itself.

How to claim FFWS Beanie pet skin from Lone Wolf Mode Opens event

Once users have completed the required task, they may claim the rewards in their accounts. These are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: To start, players should open Free Fire MAX on their devices. After the game is open, they should tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers must tap on the ‘FF World Series 2022’ section and select the Lone Wolf Mode Opens event.

Step 3: Individuals can then press the ‘Claim’ button beside the three rewards and acquire them within the game.

Later, Dr. Beanie’s pet skin can be equipped by visiting the ‘Pet’ section in-game. However, users will be able to utilize the vouchers in their respective Luck Royale.

Edited by Srijan Sen