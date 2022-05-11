How to get FFWS headgear and Haven Warrior dagger in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has already revealed the full event calendar for the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa, providing players with a detailed picture of their activities and incentives. Although the initial event has been ongoing since 3 May, many of these will be available until 24 May 2022, keeping gamers engaged.

Shootersville is a new event that has been introduced to Free Fire MAX. The event has just recently begun and will only be accessible for a few weeks. The rewards consist of a Haven Warrior Dagger and FFWS Headgear.

Guide to get Haven Warrior Dagger and FFWS Headgear from Shootersville in Free Fire MAX

The new Shootersville event in Free Fire MAX started on 11 May 2022. It first requires that gamers collect Lucky Dice by completing the daily missions, which are as follows:

Daily Login: Get 5x Lucky Dice

Kill three enemies: Get 3x Lucky Dice

Kill six enemies: Get 5x Lucky Dice

Visit a friend’s village: Get 2x Lucky Dice

Share your village with Friends: Get 2x Lucky Dice

Missions that are available (Image via Garena)

They may use this Dice to advance on the village board and earn Village Coins for every step they take. These tokens may be used to enhance the buildings, which will increase the number of coins that players earn.

There are a total of nine builds along with three other unique structures which yield special effects, including granting additional Village Coins. Users will receive the rewards once they level up all their buildings. The rewards are:

Reach level 2 village

Haven Warrior Dagger

5x Pet Food

2x Random Loadout Loot Crate

These are the rewards (Image via Garena)

Reach level 3 village

FFWS Headgear

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry on 30 June 2022)

100x Universal Fragment

Steps for accessing the event and attaining the rewards

Players may follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: First open events in Free Fire MAX and select FF World Series 2022.

Players will have to press the "Go To" button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Shootersville and press the go-to button to open the web event’s interface.

Step 3: Users can collect the required Lucky Dice from the Missions. Subsequently, they will have to roll them and advance around the village board.

Step 4: They can finally upgrade the building to receive the rewards.

This new event is relatively simple to complete, and it will not take much of players’ time. They can easily reach Level 3 village to get all the rewards as there is time until 24 May 2022.

Edited by Saman