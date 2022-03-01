Free Fire redeem code for today (1 March): Get free weapon loot crates

Opening gun crates is one of the many methods for players to acquire gun skins within Free Fire. Users rarely purchase crates directly from the store since there is no certainty that they will receive a particular skin once they have opened a certain number of crates.

However, this does not mean that the crates are worthless. Players should never pass the opportunity to obtain a crate prize because there is a possibility of acquiring a permanent reward. The redeem code includes these loot boxes, so gamers should use these codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for 1 March 2022

1) Redeem code: B6Q8VY2TJUCM

Open the crate to receive one of the two rewards (Image via Garena)

Rewards: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

2) Redeem code: 8HKNP6QR723U

Gamers can get one of the four skins (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Both redemption codes are only valid for the Europe server. It is recommended that only those in the given region make use of them. Otherwise, they will face an error during the redemption.

Steps to getting rewards using redeem codes

It barely takes a few minutes to redeem the rewards if you have your ID linked to one of the options available within the game. If you have been using a guest account, then you visit the settings section and bind the account.

Here are the instructions that you must follow:

Step 1: You can access the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. This link will redirect you to the given webpage.

There are multiple login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will be presented with a number of different login options, and you must sign in to your account through one of them.

Step 3: After signing in, you can paste the code and click the confirm button to complete the redemption. A message will be displayed, informing the users whether they have redeemed the rewards successfully or not.

Step 4: After a successful redemption, you will receive the rewards in the mailbox. These must be claimed within a certain number of days.

Finally, you may open both these crates through the vault to receive a random gun skin, depending on your luck. The skin can be permanent as well, and hence, the reward is definitely worth it.

