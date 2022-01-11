Free Fire redeem code for today (11 January): How to get free weapon loot crate

The additional attributes that gun skins bring to the table make them more valuable than other cosmetics in Free Fire. The competitive advantage is also the reason for the high price of gun skins, which many gamers are willing to pay in the store for crates or directly for the skins in events.

However, not many players possess diamonds in their wallets. Hence they look for free alternatives, with events usually being the ideal choice. Another alternative available to users is the redeem code that the developer releases occasionally. These often contain gun crates as rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for 11 January 2021

Gamers will get one loot crate for this redeem code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code – TDNDM4K2HSEP

Rewards – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The code is functioning and has been tested while writing the article. Gamers should not waste any time in putting it to use.

Here are some of the previously released codes for the European server

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

Players can visit this link for more codes.

Note: Since most Free Fire redemption codes are only intended for usage on the specified server, the one provided above only works for players on the European server.

Steps to using this redeem code and obtaining a gun skin

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any browser. You can use this link to be redirected to the website.

Sign in to use the code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you get to the page, there will be many options for logging in to your account. The code may only be used once you have signed in.

Step 3: Paste TDNDM4K2HSEP in the text field and then hit the confirm button to complete the procedure.

If the code has become invalid, then an error will be displayed

Step 4: Click the confirm button to finish the procedure. Upon successful redemption, you will receive a message along with the name of the rewards, which are generally sent to the respective account within 24 hours.

Step 5: After opening the game, you can collect the loot crates from the mail. You can open the crates through the vault to acquire a random gun skin for free.

