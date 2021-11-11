Free Fire redeem code for today (11 November 2021): Claim free rewards quickly

Free Fire redeem codes provide an excellent opportunity for players to obtain free items in the game that would otherwise cost diamonds. As a result, the game’s community is delighted whenever the developers release a new code.

However, there are server restrictions on these codes. A redeem code for the Indonesian server was recently provided, which includes a weapon loot crate and an exclusive grenade skin at no cost.

Working Free Fire redeem code for today (11 November 2021)

Redeem code: FF101N59GPA5 (Indonesia server)

The two rewards from the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

After redemption, the players will be provided with the MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate and Grenade – Pineapple Fizz.

The code is working at the moment but may expire very soon, and players need to redeem it as soon as possible.

Note: As previously mentioned, this specific redeem code is for users that have an account on the Indonesian server of Free Fire. Players from other regions will see an error message if they try to claim the rewards.

Detailed steps on using redeem code for free rewards in Free Fire

Most users are aware that Garena has set up a website to redeem Free Fire codes. Here’s a guide on using it:

Step 1: Users will need to visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site (Clicking here will take them to it).

On this website, users need to sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once gamers reach the official website, they can sign in using the platform linked to their account. Those options include Facebook, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, Google account, and Huawei ID.

Gamers can paste the Free Fire redeem code and click on the Confirm option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: In the next step, players can enter FF101N59GPA5 into the text field and tap “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear after the process is completed. Consequently, they can head over to the in-game mail to claim the loot crate and grenade skin.

Rewards are generally given out immediately, but it may take up to 24 hours for them to be credited to an account.

