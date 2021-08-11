Free Fire redeem code for today (11th August): Get free Parachute skin

Free Fire has a diverse selection of cosmetic items that players are eager to acquire. These items are usually available in the in-game store or in events where diamonds are required.

Players who cannot afford to buy these items can get them for free using Free Fire redeem codes. These codes are made up of 12 characters and are released by Garena when the game reaches a particular milestone or during live streams.

Free Fire redeem code for 11 August

The Pumpkin Land Parachute skin and Astronaut Pack are the two rewards for today's redeem code(Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code

FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards

Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

This redeem code has been tested and works fine at the time of writing. Interested players must use it to claim the rewards quickly.

This error message will appear whenever players attempt to use a redeem code that is not meant for their region (Image via Free Fire)

Note: The redeem code given above is only meant for players on the Indonesia server. Players who are not from the server will receive an error message if they try to use the code to claim the rewards. There is no way to get around this error.

Steps to get exclusive rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Readers can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Use this link to visit Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site.

The website requires users to sign in using one of the available platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Log in through one of the platforms available on the website.

It is mandatory to sign in to the website in order to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They have to link their Free Fire account to Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Google to be able to do so.

Players from Indonesia should enter this code - FF9M2GF14CBF (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code (in this case: FF9M2GF14CBF) in the text field that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Press the confirm button. A dialog box will pop up, confirming the redemption procedure.

Step 5: Boot up Free Fire and log in to collect the rewards (in this case: the Pumpkin Land Parachute skin and the Astronaut Pack) from the in-game mail section.

Once collected, the Pumpkin Land Parachute skin can be equipped from the collection section, and the Astronaut Pack can be opened from the vault section.

