Free Fire redeem code for today (12 December 2021) to get permanent rewards

Redeem codes are a boon for Free Fire players, as purchasing diamonds is not a feasible option for everyone. These codes can provide a vast assortment of in-game items that are often out of reach for use that do not have the in-game currency.

Users must get their hands on an active code for their region to be eligible for the rewards; otherwise, an error will be displayed. However, once they have found it, their work to get the freebies is relatively easy.

Working Free Fire redeem code

One of the three rewards (Image via Free Fire)

There are three active redeem codes on 12 December 2021, and thus users can swiftly redeem the codes for the rewards.

Redeem code 1: 96Y4CNBZGV35

Rewards: 10x Creator Box

Redeem code 2: Q4QU4GQGE5KD

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code 3: TFF9VNU6UD9J

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Note: The code works for players on the Europe server and not outside it. Additionally, these codes can only be claimed once, i.e., if you have already redeemed this code, you will not be eligible for the rewards for the second time.

Guide to claiming the rewards

The redemption process is not that complicated and only takes a few minutes, considering that users have already linked their Free Fire.

Step 1: Users can begin the redemption process by accessing the official Free Fire website using this link.

Step 2: A reminder on the website notifies the users that they cannot use a guest ID to redeem the rewards since it is mandatory to log in on the website. If you have not yet linked your ID, you may open the settings within the game and bind it with one of the options.

Step 3: You can proceed ahead by logging in to your Free Fire account.

It is better to paste the codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Enter one code after another and press the confirm button subsequently to redeem the code.

Step 5: The developers will send all the rewards mentioned above within a few minutes of the successful redemption.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Errors will occur for those outside the server trying to get the rewards. Also, the expired redeem code will also display an error.

Edited by Srijan Sen