Free Fire redeem code for today (13 September) to get Swordsman Legends loot crate reward

Free Fire redeem codes have become the most popular way for many players to obtain unique items without having to spend diamonds. Unlike other methods that take time and effort, using these codes is a rather simple process.

The downside to using them is that these redeem codes only work on specific servers and have limited validity. As a result, they must be used promptly to obtain the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for 13 September

1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate is the reward for the code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MSJX8VM25B95

Rewards: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

The redeem code is valid and working for players in the NA/US/SAC region. As a result, users on other servers should avoid using it as they will face an error message that will inform them that the code cannot be used in their region.

How to use the new Free Fire redeem code to get free rewards

Step 1: You should head to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site to redeem the rewards. Tapping on this link will take you to it.

There are multiple options provided to players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you are required to log in once you have reached the website.

It is not possible to redeem the code with a guest account. Subsequently, those with guest IDs must bind them to the options available and then sign in to utilize the code.

Enter MSJX8VM25B95 in text box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have completed this, paste MSJX8VM25B95 into the box. Finally, press the “Confirm” button to redeem the code.

You will receive the reward from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A pop-up stating the rewards will show up on your screen. You can click “OK” and then open Free Fire to claim the items from the mail system.

In case gamers face an error during the redemption stating that the code is invalid, it means that the code has been used up and cannot be redeemed going forward.

They can open the Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate to obtain one of the following items for trial or even permanently, depending on their luck:

SVD – Swordsman Legends

M60 – Swordsman Legends

