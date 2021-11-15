Free Fire redeem code for today (15 November): Get new rewards quickly

The Free Fire community constantly searches for new redeem codes because they offer a wide range of free rewards. Among the items they can provide are loot crates, skins, cosmetics, and sometimes even diamonds.

However, the codes are region-specific, i.e., they only work on a particular server. Garena recently released a new redeem code for Indonesia, and upon successfully using it, players are rewarded with two exclusive items, including a surfboard skin.

Latest Free Fire redeem code for today (15 November)

These two items will be provided after a successful redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF101TSNJX6E

Rewards: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

All interested users are recommended to use this code as soon as possible since it may expire quickly.

Note: As previously stated, this redemption code is only for gamers who have an account on the Indonesian server of Garena Free Fire. If individuals from other regions try to use the code, they will encounter an error stating:

“This code cannot be used in your region.”

This error will show up (Image via Free Fire)

Guide to claiming rewards via the new Free Fire code

Garena has set up a particular website called “Rewards Redemption Site” for people to use redeem codes.

Official Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Here are the steps to use the website:

Step 1: Gamers can first utilize the link mentioned above to visit the redemption site.

Step 2: After reaching there, they must sign in through the method linked to their Free Fire accounts.

Use any one option to log in (Image via Free Fire)

The options include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: As the next step, they can paste FF101TSNJX6E in the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

Paste the code above and press “Confirm” (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: If the code is redeemed successfully, a dialog box will show up on the screen, mentioning the same. Players can then proceed to the game and claim the rewards via the in-game mail.

The surfboard skin can be equipped from the “Collection” tab. On the other hand, the loot crate can be obtained from the “Vault” section.

