Free Fire redeem code for today (17 November 2021): Claim rewards quickly

Gun skins have become an essential aspect of Garena Free Fire since they not only offer a cosmetic upgrade but also increase particular attributes of the weapon they are equipped to. In most cases, users need to spend diamonds to obtain them, which is beyond reach of a segment of the playerbase.

As a result, redeem codes appear to be one of the more viable options as they occasionally contain weapon loot crates or skins. Recently, a code for the Indonesia server was released, and it offers the M1014 – Demolitionist.

Free Fire redeem code for 17 November offers a gun skin

Reward for the Indonesia server redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

New redeem code: FF10HXQBBH2J

Rewards: M1014 – Demolitionist

To get this reward, users are recommended to make use of the code as soon as possible because it may expire.

Note: This code is intended specifically for people who have an account on the Indonesian server. Players who are located outside of the defined region will receive an error message.

Steps on how to use the Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Players will need to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. The link to access it is provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: Players will then have to sign in. To complete this process, they must use the method that is associated with their Free Fire account.

Players can use the option which is linked to their Free Fire account (Image via Free Fire)

Login options on the Rewards Redemption Site are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID and Twitter.

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, gamers can enter the redemption code (FF10HXQBBH2J) into the text box provided.

Gamers can enter the required redeem code and tap "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Then, they can tap on the “Confirm” option to complete the redemption process. Players can proceed to Free Fire and claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

The gun skin can be equipped through the “Weaponry” tab. An error during redemption could mean that the code has expired or isn’t for the user’s server.

Edited by Siddharth Satish