Free Fire redeem code for today (17 October): How to get surfboard and loot crate

Garena Free Fire offers a wide variety of unique cosmetic items, and to obtain the majority of them, users must spend their premium in-game currency, i.e., diamonds. This isn’t an option for everyone, and therefore they rely on other ways, such as redemption codes.

The redemption code is pretty simple to use and can give players a diverse range of products. However, they have certain downsides, such as expiration and server restriction. Garena just released a new code for the Indonesia server, which includes two rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for 17 October 2021 (Indonesia server)

Gamers can claim this code for these two rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10VXKEHCPD

Rewards: Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

The code for the Indonesian server is working at the moment but may expire soon. As a result, gamers shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get these exclusive rewards.

Note: Due to server restrictions, this code only functions for the users who belong to the Indonesian region. All those from other regions will be facing an error on their devices if they attempt to redeem it.

How to claim rewards using the new Free Fire redeem code

Here’s a detailed guide on how users can utilize the redeem code to get the rewards mentioned earlier:

Step 1: They first have to open any web browser and search for the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. The link for it is below:

To visit the Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

The first thing after reaching this site is to login (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As part of the next step, they have to log in through their accounts. Once the login procedure ends, they can paste the respective redeem code to the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

Paste the FF10VXKEHCPD code to the text field and then click "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: If the entered redeem code is working, a dialog box about successful redemption will show up on their screens.

Step 4: After that, they can boot up Free Fire on their smartphones and claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

(It can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be sent to the Free Fire account of players who have entered the code)

They can later equip the surfboard skin and open the crate to get a random reward.

Edited by Danyal Arabi