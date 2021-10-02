Free Fire redeem code for today (2 October 2021): How to get Lively Beast loot crate reward

Players in Free Fire need to spend diamonds to acquire most cosmetic items. Since most of them cannot afford the in-game currency, they look for other methods of getting free rewards.

Two of the most prominent means are events and redeem codes, with the latter requiring the least effort. Consequently, players are always looking for new Free Fire redeem codes.

All that individuals need to do is paste the code on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim them. The items will then be sent directly to their accounts.

New Free Fire redeem code released for Singapore (2 October 2021)

A new Free Fire redeem code has been released for Singapore (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPBKGXUA5YU

Reward: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The redeem code is working currently but may expire soon. Hence, users need to use it as quickly as possible. Also, this code is only for the Singapore region, and players from other servers will not be able to redeem the rewards using it.

Claiming rewards using Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: As mentioned above, redeem codes must be used on the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire. Using this link, players can directly go to its official website.

Step 2: Users must log in using one of the six methods once they reach the page.

The next step is logging in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem codes are unusable by gamers with guest accounts, and they must bind their accounts to any platform mentioned above.

Step 3: When the login process is complete, users can enter the code into the text field and click on the "Confirm" option.

After players have entered the code, they can tap on the Confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 4: If the redemption process has been successful, they can load Free Fire on their devices and claim their rewards through the in-game mail system.

The user can then open the Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate from the vault tab on the main lobby's left side.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far