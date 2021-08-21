Free Fire redeem code for today (21 August) to get Diamond Royale Voucher

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best methods that players can resort to if they wish to attain free items in the game. The alphanumeric codes are pretty easy to use as users have to paste them on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards.

The developers frequently release them on the game's social media handles or live streams upon reaching specific goals/milestones. A new one for the Singapore server was recently released, and users can use it to get a free item.

Free Fire redeem code for today (21 August)

Diamond Royale Voucher can be obtained by players from this code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: Z63GWUBME7GH

This code provides players with a 1x Diamond Royale Voucher. It was tested at the time of writing and is 100% working. However, users should be quick to use this redeem code as they usually remain valid only for some time.

Note: This redemption code is only for the Singapore server, and players from other regions are not eligible to use this code. Even if they try using it, they will be encountering an error message reading that the redeem code isn’t for their region.

Redemption procedure

Follow these steps to redeem codes and obtain the rewards:

Step 1: You should go to the official Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

Step 2: Next, you must log in using any one of the methods after reaching the website. The methods available on the Rewards Redemption Site are Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Facebook, VK, and Huawei ID.

You should log in using any of the six options present on this site (Image via Free Fire)

Note: Guest accounts aren’t eligible to use the Free Fire redeem code, and you will need to bind them.

Step 3: Once logged in, just paste the Z63GWUBME7GH code mentioned above and press the “Confirm” option.

You need to paste the Z63GWUBME7GH redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on your screen if the code is working, reading that the redemption was successful.

Finally, you can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section in Garena Free Fire.

If you encounter an error stating that the code is not valid, it means that the code has expired. There’s no workaround for this, and you will not be able to use the redeem code.

