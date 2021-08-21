How to get and use Free Fire anniversary tokens for free rewards

Garena has finally introduced the 4th-anniversary events in Free Fire. Various rewards are now available to players, including a character, bundle, multiple skins, and more.

The event calendar was revealed yesterday, i.e., 20 August. There, the exact details for each event, as well as the rewards, were unveiled. Some of them are already underway.

The following is a guide on how players can obtain rewards using the Free Fire Anniversary tokens.

Obtaining Free Fire Anniversary tokens to get free rewards

Anniversary Dynamic Token - Fragment Royale

The tokes can be used in the Fragment Royale to draw rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Anniversary Dynamic Tokens can be obtained by the players as an after-match drop or by completing specific missions. They can later use them in Fragment Royale to have the opportunity to receive four different types of fragments and several other rewards:

The fragments they obtain can later be used in the Memory Jigsaw to attain the “Amplified Bassrock” bundle. Users will have to find 12 fragments of each type to complete the Jigsaw.

It can be accessed by:

Step 1: After users have opened Free Fire, they need to click on the “4th-anniversary” icon on the lobby screen:

Users should click on this icon to reach the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they can tap on the “Fragment Royale” and use the Dynamic Token to spin.

Anniversary Red Token - Get Upgrade CS Voucher

Users can complete missions in order to obtain these tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Anniversary Red Tokens can be used by the players to attain the “Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher.” The exchange for the same will be commencing on 28 August 2021, and users will require a total of 15 tokens.

The tokens can be attained by completing missions that refresh daily. Users can access the event by following these steps:

Step 1: Players need to press the “Calendar” icon on the lobby screen of Free Fire.

Players should click on this icon for accessing the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the “Get Upgrade CS Voucher” tab under the “4th-anniversary” section.

Users need to tap on the Get Upgrade CS Voucher tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the redemption begins, they can exchange the respective number of tokens for receiving the voucher.

