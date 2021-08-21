How to get Elite Pass, bundles, and skins for cheap in Free Fire: Mystery Shop explained

Characters, skins, bundles, and other exclusive items can be obtained in Free Fire from events. Numerous events provide players with free rewards, while some also offer users massive discounts.

The Mystery Shop is one of the most-awaited events in Free Fire because it can provide users with a hefty 90% maximum discount. There are many items in it, including the Elite pass, bundles, and more.

Today, 21 August, a new Mystery Shop has arrived in the game as a part of the 4th-anniversary celebrations. Here’s a guide on how users can avail items from the new event.

Obtaining Elite pass, characters, bundle, and more from Mystery Shop in Free Fire

The Mystery Shop will last for seven days. There are two different prize pools in the event, and the Grand Prizes in each of them, are the TRAP Alpha Bundle and TRAP Primo Bundle, respectively.

Initially, in the event, players have to draw a discount. After they have obtained it, they can purchase the items from the respective prize pools.

Users first need to draw the discount (Image via Free Fire)

Buying items using diamonds will fill the progress bar, and once it is complete, players will be able to access/purchase the Grand Prize.

Diamonds can also be spent to move between the prize pools. Also, after the users have received the Grand Prize, they will automatically be transferred to the other prize pool.

Switching between the prize pools costs diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, numerous items are present at a massive discount, which includes the tier-based reward system — Elite Pass.

Steps to access

Step 1: You can open Free Fire and then press the “Mystery Shop” icon present on the lobby screen, as shown in this picture:

You have to tap on the “Mystery Shop” icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you will have to spin to obtain the discount. After that, you need to press the “Enter” button.

You have to press the “Enter” button to access the Mystery Shop (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can then buy the items of your choice at heavily discounted prices.

