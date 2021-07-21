Free Fire redeem code for today (21st July): FF rewards revealed

Garena releases new Free Fire codes on specific occasions, live streams, and events. Players can redeem these codes for various free rewards, from basic vouchers to exclusive bundles and characters.

It is noteworthy that the developers release them for a given region. This implies that players cannot redeem any code other than those for their server. In addition to this restriction, the codes have limited validity, which is the only other drawback.

Free Fire redeem code for July 21st, 2021

Reward includes multiple vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: DTVNY7WT4AQ6

Rewards: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Gold Royale Vouchers

Validity: July 21st, 2021

The code is 100% functional and was tested at the time of writing the article. To avoid missing out on rewards, players are recommended to use them as quickly as possible.

Note: Players on the Europe server can solely use the redeem code given above. As a result, players from other regions should refrain from using this code because they will face an error message while redeeming it.

Steps to claim the vouchers in Free Fire

Follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: You need to claim the rewards by redeeming the code from Free Fire's official website. You can use this link to visit the website.

Step 2: You can sign in to your Free Fire account through any of the platforms available on the website. The site provides the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Once you have logged into your ID, you will need to paste the redeem code in the text field.

Paste the code and click confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After entering the code, click on the confirm button. There will be a dialog box that displays the rewards name.

Step 5: Next, you should open Free Fire and then open the mail section to collect the vouchers.

You can use the voucher from the Luck Royale section.

Instead, an error appears on the screen that says, "Failed to redeem. If this code is invalid or redeemed," then the reward cannot be obtained. The code has already expired and there is nothing that players can do.

It is stated on the official website that players with a guest account cannot redeem rewards. In this case, they can link their ID to a platform and then use the code.

