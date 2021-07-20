How to get Free Fire rewards using redeem codes: Step-by-step redemption guide

Redeem codes for Free Fire are one of the best ways to get exclusive in-game items, such as skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. Free Fire usually announces these alphanumeric codes on its official social media accounts or live streams upon reaching certain milestones.

As they are easy to use and offer numerous rewards, players are prone to be on the lookout for these codes. Free Fire has set up a website called "Rewards Redemption Site" where players can redeem them.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes and get free rewards

Here's a detailed guide regarding the redemption process:

Step 1: You are required to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire via this link.

Step 2: After you have reached the page, log in using the method linked to your Free Fire account.

You are required to login using any one of the available methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Following that, manually enter or paste the redeem code into the text box.

Step 4: After clicking "Confirm," a pop-up confirming that the redemption was successful will appear in case the code is working.

You are required to enter the working Free Fire redeem code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

You can collect your rewards from your in-game mail; they are sent within 24 hours after the redemption.

Also read: Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) officially supported by Pakistan government as new initiative to promote esports

Listed below are the login methods available on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

You can only redeem Free Fire codes if your account is connected to one of the platforms mentioned above, and guest accounts are not eligible to do so.

Other information to be known regarding the codes

Redeem codes only work for the region that they have been released for (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem codes expire after a certain period, after which players cannot use them.

2) Each of them is only compatible with the respective servers they have been released on

3) Within 24 hours, the items/rewards will be sent to the respective Free Fire account.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Edited by Siddharth Satish