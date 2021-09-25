Free Fire working redeem code for today (September 26): How to claim free Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

The significance of gun skins in Free Fire cannot be underplayed, as they have additional benefits in the form of attributes, apart from being visually appealing. The player desires to acquire all these skins, but the lack of diamonds often acts as a constraint.

In scenarios where players do not possess enough in-game currency, redeem codes provide an alternative to spending on diamonds. These often provide crates, which in turn provide gun skins.

Note: The code provided below works only for users playing on Singapore's server.

Free Fire redeem code for today

2x Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPKE62KW5MX

Rewards: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

The code for Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate is working for players in the Singapore Server. Users should not miss out on this opportunity, as the crate will reward them with Scar – Water Elemental as a trial card, or even permanent, depending on their luck.

Attributes of Scar – Water Elemental

Damage: “++”

Range: “-“

Accuracy: “+”

How to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Stated below are the steps that players can follow to get free rewards using the Free Fire redeem code:

You can sign in to the website through one of the six options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players can only claim Free Fire redeem codes from its official website. After reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, they will need to sign in using the platform that is linked to their account.

It is compulsory to log in. Moreover, users who have guest accounts will have to bind them if they want to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Paste MCPKE62KW5MX in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers need to paste the redeem code mentioned above. After doing so, they just need to tap on the “Confirm” option to complete the procedure.

If users from outside the Singapore server enter the code and press confirm, they will meet the following error – "This code cannot be used in your region."

Users may collect the crate from the in-game mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the code is successfully redeemed, players should open Free Fire on their devices and claim the rewards through the mail section.

Once the code has expired, it will display an error message after clicking on the confirm button.

