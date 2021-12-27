Free Fire redeem code for today (27 December): How to redeem free items

All Free Fire gamers adore the cosmetics within the game, and when the items are accessible for free, players are even more pleased about it. Though in-game events have an amazing range of incentives, sometimes these activities or missions get complex for newer users.

In such a scenario, the use of redeem codes provides a perfect alternative, even to novice players, for free cosmetic upgrades. The only significant task is finding an active code. The subsequent utilization is relatively simple and can be done with ease from the official website.

Free Fire redeem code for items

The exciting surfboard rewards (Image via Free Fire)

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

The code is only valid for players on the Indonesian server. Users from the region should waste no time in redeeming the code and acquiring the rewards.

How to use the redeem code

Gamers may repeat the instructions described below to redeem the rewards without any hiccups.

Step 1: The first step requires users to sign-in on the official website for Free Fire redeem codes. Here is the link to access it, and the list of available options to login are as follows:

Facebook

Google

Twitter

VK

Huawei ID

Apple ID

The notice on the official website reveals that gamers will not be able to redeem the given items with guest accounts.

Enter the given code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the users have logged in, they may paste FF11WFNPP956 in the text field.

Note: Gamers should ensure that they are using the redeem code in the correct region for the items to be claimed without any errors.

Opening the crate can give a permanent MP40 skins as well (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players should press the confirm button to redeem the given code. Subsequently, they need to press okay when a dialog box with the reward name appears on the screen.

Step 4: While the developers provide the rewards within a few minutes, on some occasions, it may take up to 24 hours for the items to reflect within the mail.

Edited by Saman