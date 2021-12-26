PK Karan's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, channel rank, and most-watched videos of all time

Free Fire is home to numerous prominent YouTube channels operated by two players, with PK Gamers being one of the most popular in the Indian community. Karan Kumar Oraon, PK Karan, and Parwez Ahmed, PK Parwez, collectively own the channel.

They publish gameplay videos, which the community enjoys, evidenced by the channel's 3.26 million subscribers. Simultaneously, the overall view count stands at 521 million in total. Out of the total figure, more than 2.745 million views have accumulated in the last 30 days of the total figure.

What is PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats?

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798. The gamer’s stats within Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has 20k frags in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has played 8713 squad games and has bagged 1483 first-place finishes, approximating a win rate of 17.02%. He eliminated 20290 opponents while upholding a K/D ratio of 2.81.

He has raked in 419 victories in 3815 duo matches, achieving a win percentage of 10.98%. PK Karan has accumulated 8131 kills, leading to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.39.

The YouTuber has also contested in 4019 solo matches and outperformed the opponents 225 times, corresponding with a win rate of 5.59%. With 8090 kills, he recorded a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Ranked stats

PK Gamers has not won solo match (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karana has played 164 squad games in the season and won 21, with a win rate of 12.80%. He has accumulated 420 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

He has 31 booyahs in 196 duo encounters, maintaining a 15.81% win percentage. The content creator has registered 473 kills, ensuring him a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The popular figure has finally joined three solo games but has zero kills and has not won yet.

Note: PK Karan’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays in more Free Fire games.

Guild

PK Gamers guild (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan is a member of the PK GAMERS guild run by his partner PK PARWEZ.

Earnings

PK Gamers growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the monthly revenue generated by PK Gamers YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $686 - $11K. Considering the present viewership, the yearly approximates believed to be around $8.2K - $131.8K.

Most watched videos

1) Beware Of My Scope In Factory Amazing Gameplay | Garena Free Fire | P.K. GAMERS Free Fire Fist Fight (22.8 million)

2) Free Fire Factory Tricks OP Gameplay | King Of Factory Fist Fight | Garena Free Fire - P.K. GAMERS (18.2 million)

3) How I Killed Whole Squad On Factory Roof With Guns - M4a1 & M1887 | Garena Free Fire - P.K. GAMERS (16 million)

YouTube channel and rank

The oldest Free Fire video on the PK Gamers channel was uploaded in July 2019. Since then, they have had close to 800 uploads, which have racked up 521 million views altogether. Meanwhile, their subscriber count stands at 3.26 million, which places them in the 493rd spot in the country.

