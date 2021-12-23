Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, income, and most watched videos

Free Fire is filled with events throughout the year as the developers regularly add new ones to keep users occupied. While some of them are straightforward and take little effort, others are more complex and demand an investment of time.

Helping Gamer is a well-known Indian YouTuber who focuses on these events. He frequently provides simple-to-follow and sneak peeks of upcoming content. He has attained 7.74 million subscribers and 520 million views on his channel.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and statistics

H.G_Sarfraj’s Free Fire ID is 517121909. Helping Gamer is placed in the Diamond 2 tier in BR-Ranked and the Platinum 1 tier in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has won 1152 of the 7076 squad matches which he has played to date, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.28%. He has attained 16118 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.72.

He has featured in 2894 duo games and retained first place in 187 of them, upholding a win rate of 6.46%. The content creator has 5507 frags, converting to a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Helping Gamer has participated in 2821 solo games and triumphed 171 times, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.06%. With 4856 eliminations, the YouTuber boasts a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has played 57 ranked squad games this season and converted only three of these into booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 5.26%. He has 191 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

He has not participated in any duo games.

Helping Gamer has played two solo matches and has secured four kills with a K/D ratio of 2.

Note: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article and are subject to change.

Income

Helping Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Helping Gamer's monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be around $6K - $95.3K. The player’s yearly income lies in the range of $71.5K - $1.1M.

Most watched videos

1) NOOB TO PRO ACCOUNT (11.4 million)

2) FREE FIRE PRO PLAYER SETTING 2020|free fire pro setting (9.7 million)

3) FREE FIRE MAGIC CUBE ROYAL|ARCTIC BLUE BUNDLE|ADVANCE SERVER! (6.7 million)

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer has been uploading videos to YouTube since 2018 but only started creating Free Fire related videos in 2019. He has posted more than 800 videos, accumulating over 520 million views. His channel has grown significantly in recent months, and his current subscriber tally stands at 7.74 million.

