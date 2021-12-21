Ajjubhai UID, real name, income, Free Fire bundles and more revealed

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is well-known in the Indian gaming community. He is widely regarded as the most popular Free Fire YouTuber on the planet. The internet personality has amassed massive numbers as a result of his engaging content. Currently, he has 30.2 million subscribers on his channel with 5.28 billion views.

Aside from that, he has expanded his brand by launching several other channels, such as Ajjubhai Gaming and TG Highlights.

Ajjubhai Free Fire UID and real name

Ajjubhai’s UID in Free Fire is 451012596. As already known by many, his real name is Ajay.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in 12806 squad games and has 3055 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 23.85%. The famous figure has accumulated 49684 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Apart from this, he has 1824 appearances in duo matches and 356 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 19.51%. With 7277 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.96.

The YouTuber has also played 1014 solo games and has 92 victories, having a win ratio of 9.07%. He acquired 2575 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has 73 victories in 462 squad matches in the ongoing season, resulting in a win rate of 15.80%. He notched 2237 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Meanwhile, he has featured in nine duo games and has bettered his foes in five of them, translating to a win percentage of 55.55%. At a K/D ratio of 12.75, he has 51 frags.

Ajjubhai has finally participated in 39 solo matches and has a single win, converting to a win ratio of 2.56%. In the process, he has 31 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.82.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire bundles

Users can find the collection of Ajjubhai, including his bundles, in the video below:

Income

Total Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Total Gaming’s monthly earnings from his channel lie within $30K - $479.6K as per Social Blade. On the other hand, his yearly income is between $359.7K and $5.8 million.

YouTube channel

His channel features content primarily around Free Fire, but Ajjubhai also posts videos related to other games like Minecraft and GTA. The oldest video dates to December 2018, and since then, he has attained massive numbers.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the last 30 days, Total Gaming has gained 600 thousand subscribers and 119.90 million views.

Edited by Saman