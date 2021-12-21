Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and most watched videos

Sunita Thapa Magar, commonly known as Sooneeta, has become a household name in the Free Fire community. The esports athlete and content creator is an inspiration for many players due to her skillful gameplay and engaging videos that she uploads on a frequent basis.

Over the last few years, her YouTube channel has seen massive growth. She currently possesses 4.55 million subscribers and a view count of over 360.91 million.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, guild, and more

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. She is the leader of the Team-Lava guild, whose ID is 60912671.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has appeared in 23085 squad games and has 5326 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.07%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, she has accumulated 56508 kills.

She has featured in 1923 duo matches and has managed to secure 297 victories, leading to a win rate of 15.44%. In the process, the player has 3507 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Sooneeta has bettered her foes in 67 out of 926 solo games, resulting in a win ratio of 7.23%. She has bagged 1481 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Sooneeta has played precisely 420 ranked squad matches and has 86 victories, having a win rate of 20.47%. She has 1341 kills in the process, managing a K/D ratio of 4.01.

Apart from this, she has played three duo games but has no wins or kills.

Sooneeta has participated in six solo games and has a single win, equating to a win percentage of 16.66%. With a K/D ratio of 8.40, she has 42 frags.

Note: Sooneeta's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Sooneeta’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta’s earnings from her channel lie between $1.2K - $19.8K.

Most-watched videos

Here are the most-watched videos on Soonneta's channel:

1) DJ Alok Touches One Punch Man's Head #Shorts | Garena Free Fire (25 million views)

2) DJ Alok Vs Chrono #Shorts | Garena Free Fire (15 million views)

3) DJ Alok Vs Chrono Football Version #Shorts | Garena Free Fire (13 million views)

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been posting content on YouTube for over three years now and is one of the oldest Free Fire content creators. She currently has approximately 760 videos on her channel, the first being posted in September 2018:

In the last 30 days alone, she has acquired 30 thousand subscribers and 4.94 million views.

