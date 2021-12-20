PK Gamers’ (Karan) Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and best videos in December 2021

Karan Kumar Oraon is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community, and he is most commonly recognized as PK Karan. He has been running the immensely popular YouTube channel named PK Gamers alongside Parwez Ahmed (PK Parwez).

Their channel has seen massive growth over the last few years, amassing over 3.26 million subscribers and a total of 521.47 million views. The duo also post content on Booyah, where they have 46.8 thousand followers.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID, guild and more

His Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has played 8698 squad games and has 1481 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 17.02%. With 20249 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Coming to duo matches, he has made 3766 appearances and has 411 victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 10.91%. In the process, he has accumulated 8024 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Finally, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in 225 of the 4017 solo games, resulting in a win percentage of 5.60%. He has bagged 8089 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Ranked stats

PK Karan's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has competed in precisely 150 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 19 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 12.66%. He has notched 379 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Meanwhile, he has played 145 duo matches and has 23 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 15.86%. With a K/D ratio of 3.00, he has 366 kills.

He has also played two solo games but has no kills or wins.

Note: PK Karan's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

PK Gamers' monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings from the PK Gamers YouTube channel are estimated to lie between $763 - $12.2K, according to Social Blade.

Best videos

Here are the most-watched videos on their channel:

1) Beware Of My Scope In Factory Amazing Gameplay | Garena Free Fire | P.K. GAMERS Free Fire Fist Fight (22 million)

2) Free Fire Factory Tricks OP Gameplay | King Of Factory Fist Fight | Garena Free Fire - P.K. GAMERS (18 million views)

3) How I Killed Whole Squad On Factory Roof With Guns - M4a1 & M1887 | Garena Free Fire - P.K. GAMERS (16 million views)

Note: The number of views is used as the sole criterion for determining the best videos.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, PK Gamers is run by Karan and Parwez. They have been creating content together for a few years, and the oldest video on their channel dates back to July 2019:

Their videos relate to various topics, including gameplay, events, challenges, and more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish