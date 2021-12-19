Aditech’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, season rank, and most-watched videos revealed

Atharvaditya Singh, better known by his YouTube channel, Aditech, is one of the most well-known figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He creates videos based on various aspects like gameplay, events, challenges, etc.

Over the last few years, the content creator has witnessed enormous growth, currently possessing 4.87 million subscribers and 468.77 million views to his name. Apart from this, he runs a few other channels as well.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and season rank

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851. He is now ranked Diamond I in the BR-Ranked season, while in Silver III in the CS-Ranked season.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aditech has played 5392 squad games in Free Fire and has bettered his foes in 2249, which comes down to a win percentage of 41.70%. He has accumulated 14121 kills, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 4.49.

In the duo matches, he has 2235 appearances and has 217 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 9.70%. With 4348 frags, he maintained a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Finally, Aditech has competed in 2044 solo games and has 212 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 10.37%. He notched 3806 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Aditech has played 60 squad-ranked matches and has nine victories, having a win rate of 15.00%. At a K/D ratio of 3.04, he has 155 frags.

Meanwhile, he has competed in four duo games and has a single kill, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.25.

The YouTuber has played seven solo matches and has a single win, equating to a win percentage of 14.28%. With 30 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Note: Aditech’s stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Earnings

Aditech's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Aditech’s monthly and yearly earnings lie between $7.3K - $116.6K and $87.5K - $1.4 million. (Source: Social Blade)

Most-watched videos

The following are his highest-viewed videos:

1) Very Big Girl Youtuber Showes Me Emote & Attitude - आजा 1vs3 में - Garena Free Fire (14 million views)

2) Sk Sabir Boss Vs Aditech - First Match Ever - Intense Battle - Garena Free Fire (11 million views)

3) 2 Very Big Youtubers Showes Me Attitude & Emote - आजा 1vs2 Me - Garena Free Fire (9.7 million views)

YouTube channel

Aditech is the primary channel that Atharvaditya Singh runs and the oldest video dates to July 2019. Since this date, the YouTuber has uploaded over 326 videos and has amassed enormous numbers.

In the previous 30 days itself, Aditech has acquired approximately 190k subscribers and 29.155 million views.

