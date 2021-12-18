Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, income, and top videos

In response to the increasing popularity of Free Fire across the globe, content creation and streaming related to the game has increased in many languages. One of the most famous figures in the Indian community is Munna Bhai Gaming, and his fans adore him due to his incredible commentary.

The Telugu YouTuber presently possesses 2.61 million subscribers and 246.46 million views. Additionally, he also has 278 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and guild

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655. He is a leader of the TEAM MBG guild, whose ID number is 1002207496.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has competed in 12140 squad games and has come out on top on 3756 occasions, which results in a win rate of 30.93%. With 48450 frags, he has maintained an excellent kill-to-death of 5.78.

Meanwhile, he has appeared in 2616 duo matches and has 647 victories, having a win percentage of 24.73%. He has accumulated 9741 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The famous figure has bettered his foes in 1113 of the 4212 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 26.42%. He has notched 19234 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 401 squad matches and has 161 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 40.14%. At a K/D ratio of 10.65, he has 2557 kills.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has a single win in five duo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 20.00%. He has racked up 35 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.75.

Lastly, Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 137 solo matches and has 18 wins, converting to a win rate of 13.13%. He has 367 kills in total for a K/D ratio of 3.08.

Income

Income of Munna Bhai Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Munna Bhai Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings lie between $2.1K - $34.1K and $25.6K - $409.7K, respectively.

Top videos

Here are the most-watched videos on Munna Bhai Gaming’s channel:

1) Munna Bhai vs Ajjubhai 94 - Best Clash Battle 1 vs 1 Who will Win? - Garena Free Fire (5.5 million views)

2) RAISTAR vs MUNNA BHAI 1VS1 WHO WILL WIN? MUST WATCH #raistar #munnabhai #IndiaFastestPlayers (4.3 million views)

3) Raistar Team VS Munna Bhai Team In Custom Room Full Rush || Garena Free Fire || Raistar vs Munna (2.1 million views)

YouTube channel

Venkata Atchuth runs Munna Bhai Gaming and has been streaming the game for quite some time. The oldest video was released in May 2019, and currently, there is over 1040 present on the channel.

On Social Blade, it is mentioned that he has gained 80 thousand subscribers and 8.535 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by R. Elahi