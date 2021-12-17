TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, YouTube earnings, and best videos (December 2021)

Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Jash, is among the most recognizable figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He co-runs the popular YouTube channel TWO SIDE GAMERS with Ritik Jain (TSG Ritik), where they upload videos related to various aspects.

The duo has seen massive growth in recent years and now has over 9.72 million subscribers and 1.52 billion views.

Jash also has 918 thousand followers on his Instagram, alluding to his mass popularity in the community.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and guild

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969. He is the leader of the prominent TSG ARMY guild, whose ID is 64785450.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has bettered his foes in 1690 of the 7150 squad matches, coming down to a win percentage of 23.63%. In the process, he has 16994 kills, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 3.111.

The famous figure has made 2537 appearances in the duo mode and has come out on top on 257 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.13%. With 4990 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The YouTuber has played 1390 solo games and has 115 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 8.27%. He has accumulated 3183 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has featured in only three ranked squad matches in the current season and has notched eight kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Note: TSG Jash’s stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Earnings

Earnings from the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly earnings from the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel are between $16.3K to $261.1K and $195.9K to $3.1 million, respectively.

Best videos

The three most-watched videos on the YouTube channel of TSG Jash and TSG Ritik are:

1) Kiss Or Slap Challenge With Ritik’s Tiktok Crush - Pt.2 #shorts (12 million views)

2) LUCKIEST PERSON OF FREEFIRE || UNLOCKING UNLIMITED THE NIAN BUNDLE || CRYING MOMENT FOR TSG (12 million views)

3) FREE FIRE || ONLY AWM + JETPACK SHOES IN CLASH SQUAD CHALLENGE || CRAZY MODE LIVE REACTION||. TSG

Note: The number of views was the criteria to determine the best videos.

YouTube channel

Jash and Ritik have been posting content on YouTube for around three years, and the numbers they have amassed are impressive. The oldest video dates back to October 2018, and there are currently 1472 videos present on their primary channel.

As per Social Blade, they have received 220 thousand subscribers and 65.28 million views in the last 30 days.

