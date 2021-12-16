M8N’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, and monthly income in December 2021

M8N is a Free Fire YouTuber who is adored by many players in the game’s community due to his extraordinary skills and gameplay, which he showcases in the videos that he uploads to his channel.

Presently, he has over 6.84 million subscribers on his primary channel, accompanied by a total of 408.58 million views. M8N also has one million Instagram followers.

M8N’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917, and he is the guild leader of GREAT_WALL, whose ID number is 63591073.

In BR ranked season 24, M8N is placed in Diamond IV, while in CS ranked season 10, he is in the Platinum I tier.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

M8N has played 19010 squad games in Free Fire and has 1902 wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.01%. He has accumulated 53858 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.15.

He has appeared in 3248 duo matches and has bagged 832 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 25.61%. He has secured 12700 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.26.

Finally, the content creator has competed in 1352 solo games and has 235 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 17.38%. With 4550 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

M8N has played 765 ranked squad games in the current season and has 57 victories, equating to a win rate of 7.45%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 2262 kills.

Lastly, he has played 25 duo ranked matches and has 61 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Note: M8N's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

M8N's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, M8N’s monthly income through his channel is mentioned to lie between $1.5K - $23.5K.

YouTube channel

M8N has grown immensely popular in the past few years, and millions of users worldwide watch his gameplay content. His channel features 221 videos, out of which the most famous one has 8.7 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, M8N has acquired 40 thousand subscribers and 5.876 million views, according to Social Blade.

