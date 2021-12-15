Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, guild, income, and best videos

Mehul Saroj is a rising Free Fire content creator who has been posting videos regularly for more than a year. He has a YouTube channel called Fam Clashers, where he discusses a variety of topics relating to the battle royale title.

At the moment, he possesses approximately 313 thousand subscribers to his name, alongside a total of 35.28 million views. Here’s a glance at his Free Fire ID and other details.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and guild

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321, and he is the leader of the “CLASH ≡RS” guild, whose ID is 1013198075.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers' lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Fam Clashers has appeared in 7987 squad games and has 1282 victories, which results in a win percentage of 16.05%. He has notched 17427 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Coming to the duo matches, he has 161 first-place finishes in 1491 games, resulting in a win rate of 10.79%. With 3026 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.28.

The YouTuber has 1873 solo games to his name and has triumphed in 138, retaining a win ratio of 7.36%. He has accumulated 3795 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers' ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Fam Clashers has played 36 ranked squad games and has managed to better his foes in 12, equating to a win rate of 33.33%. With a K/D ratio of 4.96, he has 119 kills.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has also competed in four duo matches and has killed a total of seven opponents for a K/D ratio of 1.75.

Lastly, Fam Clashers has a single win in the ten solo games he has featured in, converting to a win percentage of 10.00%. He has bagged 31 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Note: Fam Clashers' stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Income

Fam Clashers' income (Image via Social Blade)

Fam Clashers’ monthly earnings through YouTube are between $486 and $7.8K on Social Blade. On the other hand, the yearly income is mentioned in the range of $5.8K and $93.3K.

Best videos

Fam Clashers' most popular videos are as follows:

1) PAHADI GAMING EXPOSED | ONLINE SCAMS | CARDING | #FAMCLASHERS

2) RAISTAR EXPOSED| KALA CHITTHA | #FAMCLASHERS

3) ADITECH PLEASE STOP | BETU YT CHOR? | #FAMCLASHERS

Note: The number of views has been taken as the sole criterion for determining the best videos.

YouTube channel

Fam Clashers’ oldest video on his channel was released in April 2020. There are currently over 208 videos on the channel. The content creator has witnessed massive growth and has accumulated a sizeable following in a short period of time.

As per Social Blade, Fam Clasher has gained 7,000 subscribers and 1.944 million views in the last 30 days.

