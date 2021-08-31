5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in 2021

Due to Free Fire's popularity, there is no shortage of content creators worldwide. However, only a few stand out as the most prominent ones. Over time these channels have amassed a loyal following and are only getting bigger with each passing day.

This article will discuss in detail the top five most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in 2021 and provide a breakdown of monthly earnings, views, subscribers, and rank.

Most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers this year

5) Gyan Gaming

Sujan Mistri, better known as Gyan Gaming, has amassed over 11.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Since his YouTube channel was recently hacked, there are no clear metrics to showcase the average monthly views at this time.

On average, his channel adds 5,00,000 new subscribers every month. He is currently ranked 121st in India and 73rd under the "Games" category on YouTube. He creates a plethora of content such as bundle openings, satirical videos, tips & tricks, and gameplay videos as well.

4) Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma, better known as Desi Gamers, is one of the most prominent Free Fire Content creators on YouTube. With over 11.2 million subscribers on YouTube, he holds the 126th rank for YouTubers in India and 76th under the "Games" category on YouTube.

On average, his channel receives 63,071,000 views every month alongside over 300,000 new subscribers. Based on data collected, he earns close to $15,800 - $252,300 on a monthly basis. Desi Gamers is known for its easy-going style of content that includes gameplay, pranks, and in-game challenges.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Raj, well known as Lokesh Gamer, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. With over 12.3 million subscribers, he is one of the most famous figures within the community. His channel is currently ranked at 100th for YouTubers in India and 53rd under the "Games" category on the platform.

On average, his channel receives well over 74,551,000 per month, alongside gaining 7,00,000 subscribers as well. According to the data, he earned roughly $18,600 - $298,200 per month. His videos primarily focus on vlogs, in-game livestreams, and crate openings.

2) A_S Gaming

Sahil Rana, or better known as A_S Gaming, is one of the most predominant Free Fire content creators on YouTube. His channel currently has 13.7 million subscribers and is ranked 85th in India and 48th under the "Games" category on YouTube.

On a monthly basis, the channel accumulates over 17,44,21,000 views, alongside gaining 9,00,000 subscribers as well. Currently, he is one of the top earners in Free Fire and makes roughly $43,600 - $697,700 per month. The bulk of his video content is focused on gameplay, alongside vlogs with his brothers.

1) Total Gaming

The YouTube channel known as Total Gaming needs no introduction when it comes to Free Fire. With over 27.7 million subscribers, ranked 30th in India and 7th under the "Games" category, it is by far the largest YouTube channel dedicated to the game.

On average, the channel gets 29,22,17,128 views every month, alongside 1,00,00,000 new subscribers. Ajay or Ajjubhai is by far one of the largest earners in Free Fire, making approximately $73,100 - $1,000,000 every month. His content primarily focuses on gameplay highlights along with tips and tricks.

In addition to gaming, he also owns a Free Fire professional esports roster and is the first Indian gamer to reach the milestone of 25 million subscribers. His face has not yet been revealed, and he has chosen to keep his identity a secret for now.

