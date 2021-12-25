Itz Kabbo's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, earnings, and best videos (December 2021)

Free Fire is home to many active content creators that post videos on different platforms. Several of them have been tremendously successful in garnering a considerable audience, raking in huge numbers regarding subscribers and viewership.

'Itz Kabbo' is a well-known Bangladeshi Free Fire YouTuber recognized for his gameplay videos and engaging commentary. He has 1.91 million subscribers along with 269 million views overall. Out of this, he has gained 100k subscribers in the last month, while his total view tally has increased by 19.924 million.

What is Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 228197025. Itz Kabbo is placed in 'Master' in the BR-Ranked and 'Platinum 1' in the CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

He has a K/D ratio of 5.27 in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Itz Kabbo has participated in 15406 squad matches and clinched 5789 games, resulting in a win rate of 37.57%. The user recorded 50687 frags, accounting for a K/D ratio of 5.27.

He has appeared in a total of 2180 duo games and outperformed his opponents in 410 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.80%, with 5100 kills, which presents a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Itz Kabbo has achieved 203 booyahs in 1726 solo games, which has ensured him a win percentage of 11.76%. With 4909 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo has a K/D ratio of 13.30 in squad the matches (Image via Free Fire)

He has played 854 ranked squad games this season and outclassed his opponent on 493 occasions, offering him a win rate of 57.72%. In terms of frags, he has 4801, sustaining a K/D ratio of 13.30.

He has played 4 duo matches and triumphed 3 times, equating to a win percentage of 75%. He has achieved 20 frags with a K/D ratio of 20.

Note: Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays more games.

Guild and Earnings

He is part of the BD71BDarmy71 (Image via Free Fire)

He is part of BD71BDarmy71, Guild ID 60292437.

He has gained 100k subscribers (Image via Social Blade)

Itz Kabbo’s estimated monthly earning from YouTube is in the range of $5K - $79.7K. On the other hand, the approximated figures for the yearly income are around $59.8K - $956.3K.

Best videos on his channel

1) B2K VS Itz Kabbo & Syth || প্রথম বাংলাদেশী হিসাবে Born 2 Kill এর সাথে Custom Match - Free Fire (3 million views)

2) Gyan Gaming যখন পুরো ম্যাচ বাংলায় কথা বলে Gaming Subrata কে নিয়ে অস্থির মজার এক ম্যাচepic Reaction

3) ৭৯ লেভেলের PRO মেয়েকে CHALLENGE করে বসলো ছোট Raistar, কিন্তু ভাই যা রেজাল্ট হলো তা ভাবনার বাইরে ছিল

Note: Views have been taken as criteria to choose the best videos

YouTube channel

Itz Kabbo has been regularly churning out Free Fire videos since the start of 2020. There are 720 uploads on his channel, which have earned him more than 269 million views combined. In terms of subscriber count, the user stands at 1.91 million, which places him 66th in Bangladesh.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha