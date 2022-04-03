Free Fire redeem code for today (3 April 2022): Get free M1014 Underground Howl gun skin

Free Fire gun skins play a significant role in gameplay as these are equipped not only to enhance the appearance of the gun but also to enhance specific attributes. These boosts help players in their quest to take down their opponents.

These gun skins carry a heavy price tag, and not all gamers have enough diamonds to purchase these through events or the shop. In this case, redeem codes have become the easiest and most straightforward choice to get items for free.

These codes feature gun crates and, on some occasions, gun skins directly. Players have to regularly search for these codes and have to be quick to grab the rewards. Here's today's redeem code for the game.

Free Fire redeem code for today (3 April 2022)

Rewards of the code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: MCP43PAETNJD

Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

Gamers will not receive the gun skin directly but a 2x gun crate instead, which can be opened to get two gun skins at random. Users will save a good number of diamonds by getting them for free. They also stand an opportunity to acquire a permanent gun skin.

If a user from somewhere other than the Singapore server attempts to use this code, they will then encounter an error message on the Rewards Redemption Site. This will notify them that the code is not meant to be used on their server.

Players may find redeem codes for other servers here.

How to use redeem codes

Players who are not using guest IDs will find it very easy to use the redeem code and may get the rewards within a few minutes. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Free Fire redeem codes are 12/16 characters in length and generally need to be used through the Rewards Redemption Site. If players are unaware of the correct webpage, they may utilize this link.

Visit Free Fire's Redemption Site and sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: It is essential to sign in on the webpage and use a linked account as notified by the webpage. There are six different options, and players that are still using a guest account will have to access the settings within the game to link it to one of the options.

Simply paste the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, they can enter the code provided above and hit the confirm button.

Step 4: After redeeming the code, players can access the mailbox within Free Fire to get the loot crate.

Finally, users may open the crate through the vault to receive a gun skin at random. Furthermore, users cannot get the rewards if the code expires.

Edited by Danyal Arabi