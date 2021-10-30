Free Fire redeem code for today (30 October 2021): Claim free Evo Gun Token Box

Redeem codes for Free Fire are essential for users who do not have enough in-game currency to purchase the desired items. They are published to commemorate special occasions or mark the achievements of a particular milestone.

Users can easily rely on these codes to get a range of items without the need for diamonds. These generally have to be utilized directly from the official website, while the rewards can be attained from the mail section within the game.

New Free Fire redeem code for 30 October

Users can open these crates to get any type of Evo Gun Token (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 7EDTPY4QGK24

Rewards: 3x Evo Gun Token Box

The Free Fire redeem code is limited to players on the Europe server. All individuals attempting to redeem the reward from outside the server should refrain, as an error message will appear during the redemption phase saying that the code cannot be used in their region.

Steps to utilize the redeem codes

Free Fire players may utilize redeem codes to earn rewards by following the instructions below:

Step 1: The first step is to bind your Free Fire ID with one of the platforms if you are using a guest ID. In case you already have your ID linked, you may proceed to the next step.

Step 2: You can then visit the Free Fire-specific website to redeem the code. This link will take you there.

There are six options listed (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, you must log in to your Free Fire ID, and there are numerous options offered for this — Twitter, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, Google, and Facebook.

Enter 7EDTPY4QGK24 and then press the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After logging in, enter the code provided above and then click the confirm button.

Boxes can be collected from mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Suppose the redemption was successful, you can boot up the game and attain the rewards from the mail section.

Step 6: Finally, these crates can be opened from the vault to attain rewards at random.

Once the code crosses the usage deadline, an error will be notifying the same.

