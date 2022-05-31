Free Fire redeem code for today (31 May): How to get free Winterlands gun skin

Free Fire gamers have their sights set on collecting an impressive assortment of collectibles, including costumes, skins, and emotes, among others. The majority of players acquire these for aesthetic purposes and surpassing their friends' collections.

With redeem codes, gamers have the ability to acquire premium products that would typically require diamonds to purchase. These 12-16 character long codes are released by Garena and must be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site on most occasions.

The developers have recently released a new code for the European server, and gamers should read through to find out more about it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They can sign in to their account in the MAX version to continue enjoying the battle royale title.

Free Fire redeem code for today (31 May 2022)

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate is given to users after they use the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: NYG7JEWWRW5C

Rewards: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Note: Free Fire redeem codes are designed to be used by players on a particular server. The one given above is meant to be utilized by gamers on the European server. Consequently, all gamers from other than the specified server will face an error when attempting to collect the reward.

Since Garena releases benefical redeem codes from time-to-time, there are some that gamers might have missed. To check if they have used all the valid codes, they can check this link.

Steps to get gun skin from the latest redeem code

Players will not receive the gun skin directly and will have to open the gun crate to receive one of the following ones for free:

MP40 – Winterlands

SPAS12 – Winterlands

Groza – Winterlands

M14 – Winterlands

The skin may be one that is permanent or one that is a trial card, this is purely determined by the players' luck.

Gamers can follow the steps given below to redeem the rewards from the official website:

Step 1: Users can open a web browser and access the Rewards Redemption Site. They may even click on the link given below to redirect them to the webpage.

Website: Click here.

Step 2: Gamers will be required to sign in to their Free Fire account once they have reached the webpage.

Thus, individuals with a guest account cannot claim the rewards. They will first have to link their ID to the available option within the general settings and only then head to the given website.

Users must paste the code - NYG7JEWWRW5C and then click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After gamers have signed in to the account, they should paste NYG7JEWWRW5C in the text field and click the 'Confirm' button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear informing the users about the rewards, and they should click the 'OK' button.

Step 5: The item will be sent to players' accounts within 24 hours, and they can collect these from the mailbox.

It is important to note that since the Free Fire redeem code is functioning, gamers should quickly use it to get the reward. Once it surpasses expiry, an error reading that the code is invalid or redeemed will be displayed.

