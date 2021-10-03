Free Fire redeem code for today (3rd October 2021): How to claim Hipster Binny loot crate reward

Since most in-game cosmetics cost diamonds, gamers in Free Fire search for ways to obtain them at no cost. They can do so with the help of redeem codes. Each code consists of 12 characters and can only be used on the server for which it was released.

In addition, redeem codes expire, so users have to be quick to use them. A new code was recently released, providing players with the Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (3 October)

A new Free Fire redeem code for NA/SAC/US (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: NKSC7G8C2QM5

Rewards: Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

The code is currently working and has been tested. Since redemption codes usually expire after a certain amount of time, players should make sure to claim them as soon as possible.

Note: This redeem code is for NA/US/SAC regions. Only users with accounts on these servers will be able to redeem it. All those players who belong to other regions will be facing an error message.

Content of the Weapon Loot Crate

Items of this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

M79 – Hipster Bunny (Permanent)

MP5 – Hipster Bunny (Permanent)

M79 – Hipster Bunny (7 days)

MP5 – Hipster Bunny (7 days)

M79 – Hipster Bunny (3 days)

MP5 – Hipster Bunny (3 days)

M79 – Hipster Bunny (24 hours)

MP5 – Hipster Bunny (24 hours)

Guide on how players can use the Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Players have to use the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem codes. They can visit its official website through this link.

Step 2: After gamers reach the respective page, they must log in using one of the methods – Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Sign in using any one of the methods on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers with guest accounts cannot redeem Free Fire redeem codes. To be eligible, they are required to bind their accounts to one of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: As users finish the login process, enter the code mentioned above into the text field and click on "Confirm" to proceed with the redemption.

Enter the code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Individuals can start Free Fire on their smartphones and claim their rewards via the in-game mail system following the redemption process. The items are delivered right away in most cases but can take up to 24 hours.

