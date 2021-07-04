Free Fire redeem code for today (4th July): Get free FF rewards

Free Fire features a vast and diverse assortment of items that always grab the attention of the players. These can be acquired easily by spending the virtual in-game currency called diamonds. Users must pay out of pocket to obtain this currency, which is often out of reach for many.

Redeem codes are a fantastic opportunity for users who cannot purchase diamonds to obtain enticing in-game items. Nevertheless, the only drawback to using the code is that it is region-specific and has limited validity.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 4th)

Redeem code: FFMC6UR5ZNJQ

Rewards: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is explicitly meant for users on the Singapore server. Therefore, users from any other region wouldn’t be able to claim the rewards using the code. They will run into the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

All Free Fire redemption codes have a definite usage limit, and therefore users have to redeem them to procure the rewards quickly.

Also read: FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Note: As per the Rewards Redemption Site, users with a guest account wouldn’t be able to claim the rewards.

Step 1: This is the link for Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. Players will need to visit the website if they wish to claim the rewards.

Step 2: Then, they must sign in to their ID via one of the platforms linked to their Free Fire account.

Users must login on to the official Rewards Redemption Site

The list of available methods on the website is Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: After they have logged in, next, they merely have to paste the code provided earlier in the article in the text field.

Step 4: Next, players should press the confirm button to complete the redemption process. A message will appear confirming the same.

Enter the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" option

Step 5: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate will be credited to the ID within 24 hours and can be claimed through the mail system.

Users can then open the crate to open one reward at random depending on their luck.

Once the code has expired, the following error will be displayed on the screen while redeeming the code.

Also read: Free Fire Indian server redeem codes: How to redeem, restrictions, limits, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen