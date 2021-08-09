Free Fire redeem code for today (9 August): Free MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Gun skins are a great way for Free Fire players to improve the appearance of their weapons. However, some gun skins not only serve aesthetic purposes but also boost the stats of a weapon, making it more lethal in combat.

Gun skins can generally be acquired from crates, which players can purchase from the in-game store by spending diamonds.

Garena also releases redeem codes that have weapon loot crates and gun crates as rewards. Opening these crates can net players a permanent or trial gun skin.

A new redeem code for the MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate has now been released.

Free Fire redeem code for 9 August 2021

The MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: VDVCTHUMTEYK

Rewards: MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

This redeem code has been tested, and it 100% works at the time of writing.

Note: This redeem code is designed specifically for players on the Europe server. Players from other regions should not use this code as they will face an error.

How to get MP 40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate using redeem code

Here are the steps that players can follow to claim the MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Players can use this link to be redirected to the website.

There are 6 options listed on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Log in to the website using one of the following platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Players need to make sure that their Free Fire account has been linked to the platform that they use to log in. Players with guest IDs cannot use the redeem code on the website.

Step 3: Paste "VDVCTHUMTEYK" in the text field and hit the "Confirm" button.

Gun crate can be opened from the vault section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After the redemption is complete, players can open their in-game mail in Free Fire to collect the gun crate.

Players can open the weapon loot crate from the vault section to get a trial or permanent MP40 – New Year.

If players use the redeem code after it has crossed its expiration date, they will encounter the following error message:

"This code is invalid or redeemed."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh