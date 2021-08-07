How to get free rewards in Garena Free Fire using redeem codes

Free Fire provides its userbase with an extensive range of attractive skins, bundles, and other cosmetics. The majority of the game’s audience is interested in getting their hands on these alluring items which can be obtained through various means. However, most of the procedures require the expenditure of diamonds.

Players may obtain free exclusive content in-game via events or by the use of redemption codes. The latter is highly sought after by the community due to their ease of use. Users will need to paste a valid redemption code on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain the rewards.

Procedure to claim free rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Here is a simple and easy guide to attain free items by utilizing the redeem code:

Step 1: The first step entails users to visit Free Fire’s Redemption Site. In case of any difficulty, they can also use this link to redirect themselves.

Step 2: Next, gamers should log in to the website. They subsequently have to paste the redeem code or manually enter it into the text field.

In the next step, users should enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, players can then click on the “Confirm” option. If the code that they entered was working, the redemption process will go through successfully.

A dialog box shows up reading that the reward was successfully redeemed (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players will see a pop-up appear on the screen, confirming that the redemption was completed. After that, users can go ahead and claim the rewards via the in-game mail section.

Most of the time, the items are sent instantly. However, it can take up to a maximum of 24 hours for them to be credited to the Free Fire account of the users.

About redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are made available by the developers. Most of the time, the codes are released after reaching certain milestones on social media accounts or live streams (viewership milestones). Therefore, gamers will generally be able to find the redemption codes in such situations.

Other details

Login options on the Rewards Redemption Site

To use the redeem code, they must login via the platform their Free Fire account is linked to. The website offers the following options to the players:

1) Facebook

2) Google

3) VK

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

In addition, it should be mentioned that users who have guest accounts will not be able to use the code. Those who desire to use them would have to bind their accounts.

Edited by Ashish Yadav