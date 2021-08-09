Free Fire redeem code for today (9th August) to get Bunny Egg Loot Box and free crate

The Free Fire redemption code server is an excellent way for players to get various items without spending diamonds, and many players believe that redeeming a code is the easiest way to get freebies.

These codes consist of 12 alphanumeric characters. The only two potential drawbacks of any such code are the limited usage validity and specific restrictions.

Free Fire redeem code for today (August 9th)

The two rewards for the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF9MN7P8EUCH

Rewards: Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box

Readers should act quickly to not miss out on the opportunity to collect an exclusive loot box and gun crate.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes are not meant to be used worldwide. Only players from Indonesia can claim this code. Any player outside the server will be ineligible to collect the rewards and will face an error message while redeeming the code.

How to use redeem code to get exclusive Bunny Egg Loot Box

Here is a guide that you can follow to collect the rewards easily:

Step 1: Enter this Free Fire redeem code on the official website to claim the reward. Readers can click here to head directly to the website

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, players will need to sign in using their Free Fire ID.

Readers should enter FF9MN7P8EUCH in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, carefully enter the ‘FF9MN7P8EUCH’ redeem code in the text field.

Step 4: Press the confirm button. After a dialog box appears, press the ok button.

Step 5: Players can then open the in-game mail system and collect the Bunny Egg Loot Box and Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate.

While the Bunny Egg Loot Box can be equipped from the collection section, the Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate can be opened from the vault section.

Points to remember

Error faced for using expired redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Players who have guest accounts cannot claim rewards and hence can bind their account to one of the available.

Once the code has expired, users will receive an error that states, "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

