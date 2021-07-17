Free Fire redeem code for today (July 17th): Get free rewards easily

Gun skins play an essential role in Free Fire. Players can quickly eliminate their opponents with these skins because they have additional attributes. These are in high demand because of the competitive advantage they offer.

Many of the most exquisite skins require diamonds, a commodity that not everyone possesses. Redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to give players gun crates and loot boxes that offer skins.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 17th)

2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFMCF8XLVNKC

Rewards: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The aforementioned Free Fire redeem code is valid only for users on the Singapore server. Players from any other region will not be able to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain a gun crate. They will run into an error message while redeeming it without any possibility of getting around it.

Procedure for redeeming codes in Free Fire

Usually, the Free Fire redeem code must be claimed from the official Rewards Redemption Site. Here are a series of steps that you need to follow after visiting the website.

Log in through one of the given platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you should sign in through one of the platforms linked with your ID.

Without this, there is no way to use redeem the code from the website. Therefore, guest users will miss out on the opportunity to obtain the rewards unless they bind their IDs with one of the following:

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

VK

Type in or paste the redeem code and click confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Then, you must carefully type in all the 12 characters of the code given above in the text field. Next, you may press the confirm button present right below it.

Step 3: After clicking the button, a dialog box will appear with the name of the rewards. You can click okay to complete the redemption.

Step 4: Once the rewards are credited, you can collect them through the mail system.

The crate can be opened from the vault section to get one reward at random, depending on your luck.

