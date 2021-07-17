Jai character to be removed from Garena Free Fire store from 31st July

Garena has announced that the character, Jai, will be removed from the Free Fire store in a few days.

Jai is the in-game persona of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and is the first Indian playable character in Free Fire. The character was announced back in July 2020 as part of the game's collaboration with the actor.

Initially, players were able to obtain Jai from the "Be The Hero" campaign. A free gun skin was also available as part of the event last year.

Free Fire players who own Jai can continue to use him after July 31st

Free Fire recently posted an announcement on all their social media handles, informing players that Jai will no longer be available in the in-game store from July 31st, 2021. However, players who already own the character will be able to use it as usual.

The post reads:

"Survivors! We are very sad to announce that Jai will be leaving for a top-secret mission and will no longer be available in Free Fire. While we prepare his farewell party, let us give you all a little info about his farewell."

"Jai will no longer be sold after July 31st. Players who own his character can continue to own it and use the character normally in-game. Stand a chance to get Jai for Free during Jai's farewell event."

The developers also revealed that a series of events will be added to the game to mark Jai's departure.

There have been several leaks about these events. According to a popular data miner known as Aorus FF, the events will commence from July 19th.

Jai character in Free Fire

Jai's ability in Free Fire is called Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Raging Reload is Jai's ability in Free Fire. At its default stage, this ability automatically reloads a gun's magazine by 30% when players knock down an enemy using ARs, pistols, shotguns, or SMGs.

At its highest level, this ability reloads a gun's magazine by 45%.

This somewhat eliminates the need to switch and reload guns often during combat.

