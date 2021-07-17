Free Fire OB29 Advance Server expected release date, activation code, how to register, and more

The Free Fire Advance Server is a program that Garena releases a few weeks before every major update. It provides select players with an opportunity to try out new features and changes before they are officially added to the game. A player's progress in the program will be wiped off once the server closes.
Registrations for the upcoming Free Fire OB29 Advance Server are currently underway.
Free Fire OB29 Advance Server
Release date
As per the official website, the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server client download will begin on July 21st, 2021. The server is expected to open on the same day.
Activation code
Players need an activation code to access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server and test out new features. Garena will only send this code to a handful of selected users.
Players will have to register themselves on the official website to get the activation code.
Registration procedure
Step 1: Players should visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can use the link given below to be redirected to the website:
Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here
Step 2: Next, players must click on the ‘Login Facebook’ button.
Step 3: Players will be asked to fill in all their details, such as full name, active email ID, and phone number.
Step 4: Once the details have been entered, they can click on the ‘Join Now’ button to register.
Players should note that not all registered users will receive the activation code.
Step 5: After the release of the Free Fire Advance Server APK file on July 21st, players can log in with the same Facebook ID and click on the download button to obtain the file.
Bug-hunting rewards
Players who find and report bugs on the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will be rewarded with diamonds in the global version of the game.
