Lokesh Gamer vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Which player has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer are prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community.

Both players have massive subscriber counts on YouTube. While Ajjubhai currently has 11.4 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, Lokesh Gamer has a subscriber count of 26.1 million.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. His stats as of July 17th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has taken part in 3397 squad matches and has emerged victorious 720 times, translating to a win rate of 21.19%. He secured 6297 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.35 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 152 Booyahs in 1532 duo games, making his win rate 9.92%. With 2591 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1302 solo matches and has recorded 133 wins, maintaining a win rate of 10.21%. He killed 2694 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.30 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a ranked game this season.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in 11815 squad matches and has 2890 victories to his name, which makes his win rate 24.46%. He has 44487 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.98.

The content creator has won 346 of the 1776 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 19.48%. At a K/D ratio of 4.93, he has 7054 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 939 solo matches and has won on 87 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 9.26%. He bagged 2433 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.86 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has contested in 63 ranked squad games this season and has triumphed in 34 of them, maintaining a win rate of 53.96%. He has 266 frags in these games, with a K/D ratio of 9.17.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has a single win to his name, making his win rate 33.33%. With 11 kills in these matches, he has a K.D ratio of 5.50.

Ajjubhai is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Comparison

When it comes to the lifetime squad and duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate than Lokesh Gamer.

Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate, whereas Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

The two content creators' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared since Lokesh Gamer is yet to play any game.

Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators play more matches in Free Fire.

