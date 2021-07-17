Sooneeta's Free Fire ID number, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and stats revealed

One of the most thriving Free Fire content creators is Sooneeta, whose remarkable abilities and gameplay have made her quite well-known. On YouTube, her channel has already surpassed 4 million subscribers, and she presently has 4.15 million subscribers.

Sooneeta is also a professional esports athlete, representing Team Lava at the moment.

Sooneeta's real name and Free Fire

Sunita Thapa Magar is the real name of Sooneeta, and her Free Fire ID is 131311296. Listed below are her stats:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has 21459 squad games to her name and has managed to triumph in 4911 of them, leading to a win rate of 22.88%. She has 51763 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Meanwhile, the pro athlete has engaged in 1907 solo games and has 295 wins, retaining a win percentage of 15.46%. In these matches, she has eliminated 3461 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The streamer has also appeared in 887 solo matches and has 63 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 7.10%. She has notched 1378 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has secured 55 wins in the 184 squad matches in the current season, equating to a win percentage of 29.89%. She has racked up 490 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has played eight duo games and has remained unbeaten in three of them, converting to a win ratio of 37.50%. With a K/D ratio of 4.20, she has 21 frags.

Note: Sooneeta's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Sooneeta's monthly income

Details of her earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates on Social Blade, the monthly income of Sooneeta is between $2.2K and $35.5K.

Discord link

Sooneeta's server (Image via Discord)

This link can be used by the fans to join her Discord server.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta's has regularly created content related to Garena Free Fire over the past few years. She has collected 80K subscribers and 8.874 million views on her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. She now has 670 videos, garnering 3.22 million views combined.

Also read: How to get stylish names in Free Fire like Badge 99 and SK Sabir Boss

Edited by Ravi Iyer