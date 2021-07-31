Free Fire redeem code for today (July 31st): Free Black Dragon backpack skin, and more

Garena regularly releases new Free Fire redemption codes, and it always receives an enthusiastic reaction from the community. For many players, these are the sole means of obtaining exclusive items that would otherwise require the expenditure of diamonds.

For those unaware, redeem codes are 12 characters in length and must be entered on the official website to receive the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for July 31st

Three new redeem codes have been released for the SG server (Image via Free Fire)

Here are all the redeem codes along with the respective rewards:

FFMC56VHCLSK – Fight or Flight Loot Box

FFMC4YD7BQ3A – 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCNCQYWUG6 – Black Dragon backpack

All three codes were tested at the time of writing the article. The redeem codes have limited validity, so users must redeem them as soon as possible to not miss out on the exclusive rewards.

Note: Only players from the Singapore region are eligible to claim these items. Users from other areas should avoid using them as they will run into an error message. There is no way to get around this barrier as users must sign in while using the code.

How to use Free Fire redeem code to get exclusive rewards

You can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: To use the codes provided above, you must head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. This link will take you to the website.

Step 2: Once you've arrived on the site, log in using one of the platforms connected to your ID. The following options are listed on the website:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

You need to first sign in to use the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you should paste the redeem code in the text field and click the confirm button.

After you have entered the codes, click on the "Confirm" option (Image via Free Fire)

Once you are done redeeming all the codes, open the Free Fire mail section and claim all the individual items.

Players can open the weapon loot crates from the vault section. In addition, the Fight or Flight Loot Box and Black Dragon backpack can be equipped from the collection.

An expired redemption code will display and an error message stating that it has expired or been redeemed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer