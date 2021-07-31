How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site

Free Fire has been a resounding success in its genre on mobile devices. Many players from all around the globe enjoy and take an active part in several in-game events. The game has a redeem code feature, which has proven to be the best way for many users to acquire free items.

Although this is by far the easiest way for customers, it has some drawbacks. Most of the time, these codes are typically valid for a short period and are designed for usage by those on a specific server(s).

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can use most of the Garena Free Fire redeem codes solely on their official Rewards Redemption Site. The steps for using it are as follows:

Step 1: They can access the specified website by clicking on the URL provided below.

Free Fire redeem code website: Click here

Log in to the Free Fire account via one of the options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Users need to log in to their current Free Fire accounts once they reach the webpage.

To utilize the website, guest users must link their IDs to one of the platforms first. Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID are among the available options.

Input the code in the text field and then tap the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, they must input the redemption code that Garena has released for their server. After that, they should click on the confirm button.

Upon successful redemption, a dialog box will appear displaying the name of the reward. They can open Free Fire and then head to the mail section to collect the corresponding rewards.

If gamers enter a code meant for any other server, an error message will pop up informing them that they cannot use this code on their server.

Sometimes, an error message gets displayed, stating that the code is invalid or redeemed. This case suggests that the code has already expired and cannot be used any further.

In either of the above cases, there is nothing that players can do except wait for a new code to be released.

Edited by Ravi Iyer