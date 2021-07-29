How to get McLaren Racing Overalls bundle for free in Garena Free Fire

Several attractive themed cosmetics made their way into the game due to Free Fire x McLaren's ongoing collaboration. This includes skins of several items, including a backpack, gloo wall, cars, surfboard, and more. Some of these are free, while others require players to purchase or spend diamonds.

McLaren Racing Overalls is one of the most fascinating and eye-catching rewards which is up for grabs. The themed bundle will be available for free. Players will receive it upon fulfilling a particular requirement of playtime on a given day.

Obtaining McLaren Racing Overalls in Free Fire

Players need to play 150 minutes to get the reward of McLaren Racing Overalls for free (Image via Free Fire)

The exclusive McLaren Racing Overalls will likely be a reward for one of the events, which is expected to be added soon to Free Fire.

According to an official post by Free Fire India on their social media handles, users will get the exclusive bundle for free. They need to play for a total duration of 150 minutes on the peak date of the collaboration, i.e., July 31st, 2021.

Users will likely have to collect the McLaren Racing Overalls from the Ace Play tab in the events section manually. They will be able to equip it from the vault section for both male and female characters.

McLaren Racing Backpack is the login reward on July 31st, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to the bundle, players will also receive the McLaren Racing Backpack for free by signing on the peak day of the collaboration.

Users will have to collect it from the web event interface to open it by clicking on the ‘McLaren’ icon present on the screen’s right side.

The collaboration events have commenced in Free Fire starting July 23rd, ending on August 3rd, 2021.

Event calendar of Free Fire x McLaren (Image via Free Fire)

The free rewards from other events include McLaren Racing Truck, McLaren P1 – Mantis, and more. In addition to this, a new exclusive game mode called Convoy Crunch will also open on July 31st.

