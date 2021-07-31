Free Fire redeem code for today (July 31st) to get free Loot Box skin and gun crates

Apart from improving the esthetic look in Free Fire, some cosmetic items also provide a competitive advantage. Items like characters, pets, gun skins have been elevated to the point that they are now among the most expensive and valuable things in the game.

Most of the time, players may get some of these items from events after achieving a particular objective.

Redeem codes offer an easier alternative as these just need to be claimed from the designated website to attain the rewards. New codes for the Singapore server have been released.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 31st)

The Fight or Flight Loot Box (Image via Free Fire)

FFMC56VHCLSK: Fight or Flight Loot Box

4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate is one of the reward for the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

FFMC4YD7BQ3A - 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This Free Fire redemption code is server-specific and may only be used by users playing on the Singapore server. Other players attempting to make use of the code will face the following error message:

“Failed to redeem, this code cannot be used in your region.”

Steps to obtain rewards using redeem codes

You can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: This link will take you to Free Fire’s official website to use the redeem code.

Firstly you need to sign in for claiming rewards via redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You need to sign in using one of the available options listed on the website.

Enter FFMC4YD7BQ3A code and then you should click the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have logged in, paste/enter the code provided above in the text field.

Step 4: Next, you can tap the confirm button to complete the process. You should click the okay button when a dialog box appears.

Once the redemption is successful, you must boot the game to collect the respective rewards from the mail section.

You can then open the crates from the vault section.

Once the code has expired, it will display an error message that will read that it is invalid or redeemed.

