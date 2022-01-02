Free Fire redeem codes for 2 January 2022: Steps to claim Musical Monkey backpack and rewards

Free Fire redeem codes often reinvigorate the players since they can offer a wide variety of rewards ranging from attractive outfits to gun skins which influence the gameplay. These are much easier to use than the events once individuals manage to find an active one.

However, gamers commonly face difficulties with server restrictions and limited validity. Due to the above reasons, only players from the particular servers can use the code before the expiry date has been crossed.

Free Fire redeem codes for 2 January 2022 (Indonesia and Singapore server)

Indonesia server

Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code – FF119MB3PFA5

Rewards – Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) and Wasteland Roamer (Head)

Atlantic Warrior shoes are part of the Atlantic Warrior Bundle, which was released back in 2020. On the Indian server, the entire set was available in the Diwali Level Up shop. At the same time, it was introduced in numerous events in other Asian servers. It has not made an appearance since, and hence this is enough to gauge the popularity.

Similarly, Wasteland Roamer was available during Holi celebrations 2020 on the Indian server. The head provides an eerie appearance with spikes on the head.

Singapore server

1) Redeem code – WJ7AGANR8ASK

The token can be used to redeem other rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards – Giftbox Token

2) Redeem code – SFS29ERU9TDS

The reward for one code (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards – Musical Monkey

The backpack is shaped like a monkey, as indicated by the name. The appearance changes as the level of the bag increases. On the first level, the bag comes in the form of a chimp beating the cymbals. The bag is shaped like a monkey with a long hat striking the drums at the highest level.

Players can find more codes here.

Since the code is valid at the time of writing this article, gamers should quickly redeem it to attain the rewards.

Additionally, anyone attempting to redeem a code from another server account will receive an error. The error message will state, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region," and players will have no way to resolve it.

Easy steps to get the two rewards today

Step 1: You should open Free Fire's website designed to use redeem codes. You may utilize this link to access it.

The six options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must utilize one of the six offered options to sign in to your Free Fire account.

Step 3: Once you have logged in, you may paste one code at a time and click the confirm button to redeem the code. When a dialog box appears informing you of the name of the rewards, you can click the okay button.

Step 4: You can sign in to your Free Fire account and claim the rewards through the in-game mail when these are reflected.

Finally, you will be able to equip the backpack via the collection section. However, users will have to claim the redeem code before it expires as an error will come up otherwise.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan